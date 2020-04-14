Russia yet to reach coronavirus peak

MOSCOW

Russia has not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

Speaking via video conference at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Putin said extraordinary measures should be taken to stem the spread of the novel virus, expressing hope that Russian scientists will be able to create a vaccine soon.

“Russia is very actively working on medicines, special means to fight the pandemic, and vaccines. Indeed, the work is going well. I hope that we will be able to share the results with you in the near future,” he said.

On the economic fallout of the virus, he said members of the Eurasian Economic Union should chalk out a plan.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is the highest body of the Eurasian Economic Union, with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia as members.

The death toll from the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has reached 170 in Russia, with over 2,700 people tested positive.

Globally, the virus has infected over 1.93 million people and claimed more than 120,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.