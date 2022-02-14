Russian aggression will be met with a swift and forceful retaliation, according to the G7 finance ministers.

Russian aggression will be met with a swift and forceful response, according to G7 finance ministers.

Ministers are preparing to impose economic and financial sanctions on Russia as a group, which will have far-reaching economic ramifications.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will be met with a swift, coordinated, and forceful response, according to the G7 finance ministers in a statement released Monday.

“The ongoing Russian military buildup along Ukraine’s borders is a source of grave concern,” the statement said.

“We are united in our determination to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and economic and financial stability.”

The G7 ministers emphasized that they have been assisting Ukraine since 2014 and that they will continue to provide economic support for Kyiv’s ongoing reform efforts under the IMF program, which is also backed by other international financial institutions.

The ministers stated that they are ready to impose economic and financial sanctions on Russia collectively, which will have massive and immediate economic consequences.

After US officials warned of imminent military aggression by Russia in Ukraine, diplomatic steps taken over the weekend were not enough to defuse tensions between the two countries.

US Vice President Joe Biden assured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that the US would “respond swiftly and decisively” to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Biden was thanked for America’s “unwavering support” by Zelensky, who also invited him to visit Ukraine.