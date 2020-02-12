Russian airliner makes hard landing, no injuries reported

MOSCOW, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — A Boeing 737-500 aircraft carrying 94 people made a hard landing at the Usinsk airport in Russia’s northwestern Komi Republic on Sunday, causing no injuries, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The plane belonging to Russian airline UTair, which departed from Moscow, had a landing gear problem. Its tail hit the runway before it finally stopped at the Usinsk airport. Nobody was injured during the emergency, said the report.

It remains unknown what caused the malfunction of the landing gear, it added.