MINSK, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Russian biathlete Matvey Alekseev won the men’s sprint at the IBU Open European Championship on Saturday.

The 26-year-old covered the entire distance in 23 minutes 46.4 seconds, only 4.1 seconds quicker than the runner-up, Andrei Rastorguev from Latvia.

Norwegian Alexander Andersen won the bronze medal, 25.5 seconds back.

Each of the three athletes on the podium missed a shot during the shooting portion of the race.