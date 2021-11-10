Russian boy claims he’s from Mars and here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich of Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo child,” claims to have lived on Mars in a previous life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from the nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, the Martians were supposedly wiped out thousands of years ago by nuclear conflict, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will suffer the same fate as “his people.” Read on for a video about the boy and more information.

Boriska says he is a former Martian pilot who traveled to Earth after his planet was devastated by a war between two groups of beings on the Red Planet. Although there were few survivors at the time, there were some of his species who learned how to build reinforced shelters and develop new weapons.

I remember that time when I was 14 or 15 years old. The Martians were constantly fighting wars, so I often had to participate in air raids with a friend. We could travel through time and space in round spaceships, but we observed life on Earth in triangular planes. The Martian spaceships are very complicated,” Boriska said.