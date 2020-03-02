Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to stay in London for…

MOSCOW, March 2 – Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov will stay in London for the duration of court hearings initiated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in response to allegations of under-reporting of tax, the TCS financial group which he founded said on Monday.

The situation does not affect the functioning of either TCS’s board of directors or the management board of the group’s online bank Tinkoff, TCS said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair)