Russian Communists circumvent mandatory confinement to pay homage to Lenin

BY rafael m. doll

It does not matter if the population is confined to their homes by order of the authorities to deal with the coronavirus, the russian communists have shown not being willing to miss such a date for them as the 150th anniversary the birth of Vladimir Ílich Lenin, the ringleader of the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, founder and first leader of the Soviet state.

The leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF), Guennadi Zyuganov, and a large group of collaborators and followers went to a deserted Red Square yesterday and hit by a frigid blizzard to deposit a wreath in the mausoleum where they are located. Lenin’s remains. They were provided with all the usual paraphernalia: flags and red scarves with the hammer and sickle. Not everyone was wearing the mask.

The entourage was made up of fifty enthusiastic Leninists and a dozen journalists, an agglomeration more than enough, according to the ultra-nationalist leader, Vladimir Zhirinovski, to aggravate the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital. Zhirinovski has called for those attending the event to be fined and the Communist Party to be banned for violating the confinement regime, but neither has the Kremlin heard any reproach nor has there been any complaint by the police.

On the contrary, seeing what was happening a few meters away, a man asked law enforcement to act. An agent arrived to warn him that he should be the one to go home as soon as possible if he did not want to be fined and explained that Zyuganov and his companions they had permission from the presidential administration to carry out the wreath and descend the steps that lead to the room where the glass urn with Lenin’s body is located inside.

The leader of the Russian Communists even made a small speech recalling Lenin’s role in history, the achievements that, according to him, he promoted in the USSR and even had words of criticism against President Vladimir Putin and his Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, for the “inefficient” management of the epidemic.

The story did not finish there. All present moved on foot a few meters further behind the mausoleum until they reached to the grave of Iósif Stalin, the brutal dictator who took over from Lenin at the head of the Soviet Union, to also place a few bouquets of red carnations.

Germany German coalition agrees new coronavirus aid package

BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

After eight hours of arduous negotiations in the Federal Chancellery, the parties of the great german coalitionConservatives and Social Democrats agreed this morning a new aid package to preserve the national economy from the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic with measures to protect employment, tax cuts for the hospitality and gastronomy and subsidies for education to facilitate virtual computer classes. The presidents of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Social Christian Union (CSU) of Bavaria, Markus Söder, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken, stressed that it was “worth it the long marathon »negotiator to reach consensus on agreements.ç

These establish a substantial increase in the so-called “Kurzarbeit”, the subsidy that the Federal Employment Agency (BA) pays to workers who see their working hours drastically cut but with this measure keep their jobs. The current subsidy of 60% of salary, 67% for those with children, will be gradually increased. From the fourth month of «Kurzarbeit» the state aid paid by the BA increases to 70% and 77%, without and with children, and from the seventh month subjected to that regime to 80% and 87% of the salary received before the coronavirus crisis. In addition, government parties agreed to extend unemployment benefits for three more months for those who lose their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

To help gastronomy and hospitality, sectors that especially suffer the crisis for the forced closure of its premises, the grand coalition also agreed to a tax cut. The VAT for restaurant services will be reduced from the current 19% to 7% from next July 1 and temporarily until June 30, 2021. Regarding education and before the closure of training centers, government parties agreed to a grant of 500 million euros to facilitate virtual classes through the internet. The most economically disadvantaged students will receive a grant of 150 euros for the purchase of computer equipment that allows them to follow classes from home. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz put the cost of the new aid package at around 10 billion euros. The German government has so far approved measures to combat the consequences of the coronavirus crisis for the German economy of more than 1.2 billion euros.

UK Conservatives split over which science to pursue

BY iñigo gurruchaga

The government mantra is that he makes his decisions following the scientists advice. Because the advisers believed that an epidemic mitigation strategy would have group immunity against the virus as one of its results, it would have adopted a more relaxed initial policy. And it changed to pursue the suppression of the epidemic when a scientist calculated that if it continued like this there would be 250,000 deaths.

According to the BBC newscast ‘Newsnight’, Conservative MPs had a lively assembly on their return to Parliament. Alarmed at the damage that confinement causes, many want a quick release from the restraints. They quote Carl Heneghan, an Oxford epidemiologist who claims that infections They really started to go down because of the government’s first recommendations: hygiene and physical distance. Before confinement.

Critics of the government’s message would abound in the parliamentary group, according to ‘Newsnight’. Downing Street, on behalf of the convalescent Johnson, closed tensions between Cabinet ministers this week. The priority is to avoid the second outbreak, its spokesmen said. Sounds like indefinite suppression, when hospitals already have spare capacity to treat Covid-19 patients.

The Government’s Chief Medical Adviser, Chris Whitty, half scientist and half politician, stated at the daily press conference that, without vaccine or suppressive drugs, the distance will have to be maintained for a long time. It seems like a return to the beginning, to mitigation and its consequence – group immunity -, after having reinforced hospital structures in these weeks.

France The French Government studies a de-escalation by regions

BY PAULA ROSAS

The highly centralized France is considering a exit from confinement by region, applying different speeds to the de-escalation from May 11, with a greater openness in those territories where the virus has spread little, as President Emmanuel Macron has hinted.

The strategy is to carry out massive tests and isolate the patients at first “to lower the daily number of cases” and make the epidemic manageable, Macron said. This will be followed by a second phase, “we do not know how long it will last, which will be progressive, concerted, sometimes slow, and perhaps differentiated according to the sectors or regions that are more or less impacted.”

The Government does not rule out, as “Le Parisien” reveals, a strategy that alternates periods of confinement with others of lack of confinement, especially if “clusters” develop. This method could be activated when a specific threshold is reached in the intensive care units, not too high to be able to react effectively, which would trigger a new confinement. “Everything must be thought, even the negative scenarios,” a source close to the president confessed to “Le Figaro.”

With a French population immunity rate of about 6%According to the Pasteur Institute, a second epidemic wave is not ruled out. But even in regions that have been the epicenter of the pandemic, immunity is not enough. A new study carried out at an institute in one of the main French centers, Crépy-en-Valois, on the Parisian periphery, has revealed that only 26% of people close to this educational center had been immunized. The researchers serologically tested 661 people, including teachers, center workers, students, and their families. Only 171 of them tested positive, a rate that indicates, according to the study authors, that surveillance cannot be relaxed.