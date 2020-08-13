Russian COVID-19 cases increase by 5,057 to 907,758

MOSCOW, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 5,057 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 907,758, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, 124 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide toll to 15,384.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 692 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 250,303, the center said.

According to the statement, 716,396 people have recovered so far, including 6,098 over the past day. Enditem