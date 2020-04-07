Russian COVID-19 cases rocket by nearly 1,000 to over 6,000

MOSCOW, April 6 (Xinhua) — Russia has registered 6,343 cases of COVID-19 across most of its regions as of Monday, rising by a new daily record of 954, official data showed.

The death toll climbed to 47, while 406 people have recovered so far, Russia’s coronavirus response center said in a statement.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, has confirmed 591 new cases in the last 24 hours, totaling 4,484.

As of Sunday, 195,423 people remain under medical observation in the country.

All Russians, except for those working for essential institutions and establishments, are on paid leave from March 30 to April 30 as part of national efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.