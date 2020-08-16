Russian COVID-19 cases up 4,969 to 922,853

MOSCOW, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 4,969 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 922,853, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Sunday.

Meanwhile, 68 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 15,685.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 688 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 252,374, the response center said.

According to the statement, 732,968 people have recovered so far, including 3,557 over the past day.

As of Saturday, 229,888 people were still under medical observation, while over 32.5 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Sunday in a separate statement. Enditem