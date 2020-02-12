Russian delegation to visit Turkey to discuss escalating tension in Syria’s Idlib

ANKARA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A Russian delegation will visit Ankara on Saturday to discuss the escalating tension in Syria’s Idlib Province, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday.

“Our goal is to stop the (Syrian) regime’s aggression and move the political process forward,” Cavusoglu told reporters during a joint press conference with his visiting Slovakian counterpart.

A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could follow if necessary, he added.

A recent attack by the Russia-backed Syrian government forces in Idlib killed seven Turkish troops and a serviceman and injured 13 others.