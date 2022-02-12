Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine will maintain their ‘optimization’ efforts, according to Moscow.

Russian diplomatic missions in Ukraine will keep working on ‘optimization,’ according to Moscow.

A significant portion of the US embassy staff in Ukraine is being evacuated amid fears of military conflict.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Due to “provocations” by Kyiv or other parties, Russia’s embassies and consulates in Ukraine will continue basic functions while “optimizing” their staff.

“In this situation, in light of possible provocations by the Kiev regime or third countries,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that “our embassy and consulates will continue to perform their basic functions.”

“Our American and British colleagues, apparently, know about some violent acts being prepared in Ukraine that can considerably complicate the security situation,” she said, highlighting the “substantial influence that Washington and London have on Kiev and… the processes in Ukraine,” including sending weapons and instructors.

Zakharova did not say whether “optimizing” staff meant reducing it, as some Russian media outlets have reported that staff and their families are being withdrawn, with Western countries following suit.

The US is preparing to evacuate personnel from Ukraine.

While tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, the US State Department has “ordered the departure of most US direct hire employees from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action,” according to a travel advisory.

According to the statement, “consular services at the US Embassy in Kyiv will be suspended as of Sunday.”

The Embassy will keep a small consular presence in Lviv, Ukraine to deal with emergencies, but will not be able to provide passport, visa, or other routine consular services.

These services are available at US Embassies in neighboring countries for US citizens.”

With US officials claiming that Russia could strike Ukraine at any time, diplomatic sources who did not want to be identified said that almost all American staff at the embassy may be forced to leave.

The US had previously ordered embassy personnel in Kyiv to leave their families behind.

Moscow recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and has accused the West of jeopardizing its security by expanding NATO’s reach into its territory.

