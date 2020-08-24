Russian docs dismiss Putin foe Alexei Navalny’s toxic tea poisoning as just low blood sugar

DOCTORS say there is no evidence Alexei Navalny was poisoned and blame his condition on a disease caused by low blood sugar.

The long-time critic of President Vladimir Putin is fighting for his life on a ventilator after drinking tea that allies believe was laced with poison.

The 44-year-old’s spokeswoman said doctors were caving into Kremlin pressure by not letting him be transported to Germany for treatment.

Writing on social media Ms Yarmysh said: “The ban on the transportation of Navalny is only needed to stall for time and wait until the poison in his body can no longer be traced.

“Moreover, every hour of delay creates a critical threat to his life.”

She said a German air ambulance with a team specialised in treating coma patients was due to land in Omsk at around 6am, and that doctors had previously agreed to move him, but had changed their mind at the last minute.

She said: “This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, deputy chief doctor Anatoly Kalinichenko at Omsk hospital said: “Poisoning as a diagnosis remains on the back burner, but we don’t believe that the patient suffered from poisoning.”

We don’t believe that the patient suffered from poisoning

But Mr Navalny’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, described the hospital’s decision as a “cover-up operation” and that doctors refused to give any information to the politician’s wife.

Mr Volkov said he wanted to bring Mr Navalny to Germany to find out what caused his sudden illness which left him “nearly dead”.

The anti-corruption campaigner was allegedly spiked with a toxic substance at Tomsk airport in Siberia.

Law enforcement insiders have told Navalny’s team he was attacked with a “deadly dangerous” poison.

Aide Ivan Zhdanov said the substance poses a threat to anyone in close contact with the lawyer.

He added: “Everyone around should be in protective suits.”

Dr Anastasia Vasilyeva, Navalny’s personal medic, tweeted: “The transport police found a very dangerous substance in him.”