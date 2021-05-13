Trending
Russian, Egyptian FMs call for end to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

MOSCOW, May 13 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Thursday called for an early end to the deadly clashes between Palestinians and Israelis.

During a phone conversation, the diplomats expressed deep concern about the dangerous escalation of tensions, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

They also voiced support for coordinated efforts to restart direct Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, including through the mechanism of the Middle East Quartet, consisting of Russia, the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States. Enditem

