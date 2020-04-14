Russian FM says “absolutely unacceptable” to blame China for COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 14 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday it is “absolutely unacceptable” to blame China for the spread of COVID-19.

“The Chinese are trying in every possible way to help other countries and share their experience that they developed in the fight against this evil in China,” Lavrov said during an online press conference.

Claims that China should pay for economic damage caused by the pandemic and Chinese property abroad should be seized if Beijing does not pay “make hair stand on end,” Lavrov said.

“When we hear claims that China should pay everyone for this pandemic and China allegedly did not inform someone in time, it goes beyond all limits and all decency,” Lavrov stressed.