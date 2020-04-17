Russian FM warns against politicizing COVID-19

Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2020 shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

MOSCOW, April 14 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged other countries not to politicize COVID-19 and the activity of the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I would caution against attempts to politicize the coronavirus, regarding not only the role of the WHO but also accusations against one or another country,” he said during an online news conference.

“I think that anyone who familiarizes oneself with the chronology of the WHO’s actions will surely find out that the organization has acted effectively,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the WHO’s response to COVID-19 and threatened to freeze U.S. funding for it.

The recognition of the important coordinating role of the WHO in combating the pandemic was reflected in the UN General Assembly resolution on April 2 and the declaration of the G20 emergency summit on March 26, Lavrov said.

The United States supported both documents and Moscow believes from this fact that this is the official position of Washington, he said.

Those who criticize the WHO should instead concentrate on concrete steps to stop the pandemic and minimize its effects, particularly to people’s health, he said. ■