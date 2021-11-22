Russian intelligence warns that by the end of January, Russia will have invaded Ukraine on TEN FRONTS with 100,000 troops.

Intelligence officials have warned that Russia may invade Ukraine by the end of January with a massive assault on ten fronts.

The scale of Vladimir Putin’s attack, according to Ukrainian commander Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Kiev’s defense intelligence agency, is 100,000 soldiers.

According to The Military Times, Brigadier General Budanov explained that the invasion would begin with airstrikes and artillery bombardments, followed by an aerial assault involving up to 3,500 paratroopers and special forces.

Then there would be a massive assault across the border, with amphibious landings in Odessa and Mariupol, as well as a smaller attack from Belarus.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence produced a map-based assessment of how Russia might try to invade, detailing attacks on at least ten fronts.

Russia, on the other hand, has consistently denied any aggressive intentions toward Ukraine, dismissing the most recent reports as “hysteria.”

Putin is said to have sent 40 “battalion tactical groups” (BTGS) to the former Soviet state’s border, according to Kiev officials.

The Russian Army has designated specific missions for BTGs, which are formations of troops, armour, air forces, and artillery.

A full-scale invasion of Ukraine would be such a mission in this case.

Russia also has 94,000 troops, 1,200 tanks, 1,600 artillery pieces, 330 aircraft, 75 warships, and six submarines in the region, according to the map.

Budanov warned that the conflict would be far more devastating than the conflict between the two powers in Eastern Europe over the last seven years.

Russia, he believes, may be planning an attack by the end of January or the start of February.

He also dismissed suggestions that Putin would be put off by the cold weather, saying, “It is not a problem for us or the Russians.”

Kiev, according to the commander, is keeping an eye on troops and weapons massing near the border, including short-range missile systems.

They want to make the internal situation in the country more dangerous.

Russia will first try to destabilize Ukraine by stoking unrest, protests, and undermining President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, according to Budanov.

This has included ongoing anti-vaxx protests that Ukraine believes Putin’s regime is behind.

He also blamed the Russians for the ongoing border crisis between Belarus and Ukraine.

“They want to make the situation inside the country more dangerous and difficult, to the point where we have to change the government,” Budanov said.

“If they can’t do that, military troops will.”

According to reports, US intelligence backs up the claim that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

The Pentagon, according to sources, has briefed NATO allies on their…

