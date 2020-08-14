Russian jet intercepts U.S. reconnaissance planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — A Russian Su-27 fighter jet flew over the Black Sea on Friday to intercept two U.S. reconnaissance planes, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Russian airspace control systems have detected two air targets approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Black Sea,” the ministry’s Zvezda broadcasting service said.

A Su-27 fighter of the Southern Military District was scrambled to intercept the targets, it added.

The crew of the fighter jet identified the aerial objects as a U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and a U.S. Navy patrol aircraft P-8A Poseidon, Zvezda said.

After the U.S. planes flew away from the Russian state border, the Russian jet safely returned to its airfield, it said.

The Russian aircraft proceeded in strict compliance with international airspace rules, it added.

In the last few weeks, Russian fighter jets were scrambled regularly to intercept U.S. reconnaissance planes over the Black Sea. Enditem