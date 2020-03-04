Russian military accuses Turkey of breaching agreement on Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday criticized Turkey for allegedly violating an agreement reached with Russia on the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwest Syria.

Ankara’s obligation, a key point of the agreement reached in Sochi in September 2018, was to oust terrorists from the external borders of the de-escalation zone to a depth of 15-20 km and withdraw heavy weapons from the area, the ministry’s spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Almost 18 months after the Sochi agreement was made, UN-recognized terrorist groups have forced out all militants of the “moderate opposition” to the Turkish border in the north, Konashenkov said in a statement.

“The fortified areas of the terrorists merged with the Turkish observation posts set up in accordance with the agreement,” he added.

The criticism of the Russian military came a day before talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow on the heightened tensions in Idlib.