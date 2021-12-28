Eighty percent of NATO fighter jet missions were aimed at Russian military aircraft.

Russian military aircraft were the target of 80% of NATO fighter jet missions.

In 2021, military alliance fighter jets were scrambled 370 times across Europe to check for unconfirmed flights.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

NATO said on Tuesday that nearly 80% of NATO fighter jet missions in Europe in 2021 were launched in response to Russian military aircraft flights.

“In 2021, NATO fighter jets scrambled around 370 times across Europe, mostly to check aircraft flying unannounced near Allied airspace,” the military alliance said in a press release.

According to NATO, 290 of the missions were launched in response to Russian military aircraft flights, accounting for 80 percent of the total deployments.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu responded to the announcement, saying, “NATO fighter jets are on duty around the clock, ready to take off in the event of unverified flights near our Allies’ airspace.”

The majority of the unconfirmed flights were intercepted in the Baltic region, whether they were unannounced military flights or civilian planes that lost contact with air traffic controllers.

Only a few intercepted flights were able to enter NATO-controlled airspace after the jets identified them and escorted them out, according to the statement.

For NATO air-policing missions in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia, more than 60 jets are on high alert.