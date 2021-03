MOSCOW, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — A Russian Mi-35 helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons during a scheduled patrol mission over the Al-Hasakah province of Syria on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The chopper was not attacked, the ministry said, adding that rescuers have transferred the Mi-35 crew to an airfield.

The pilots aboard were immediately treated by the rescuers and are not in serious condition, according to the ministry. Enditem