Russian military medical convoy makes 600km march to the heart of Italy’s Covid-19 outbreak (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Russian military medics have made a lengthy journey from Rome to Bergamo where they’re going to be helping Italy in its fight against the coronavirus.

Some 22 trucks, loaded with equipment and one hundred Russian military disease specialists were flown to Italy over the weekend as the country remains the worst-hit among European nations.

The khaki-colored trucks, with stickers, reading “From Russia with love,” have covered some 600 kilometers from the capital to the city of Bergamo in the northern province of Lombardy in the very epicenter of the epidemic.

The convoy was escorted by police and carried mobile laboratories, disinfection equipment, coronavirus test kits and other tools to fight the disease. The hardware is capable of decontaminating up to 20,000 square meters or 360 vehicles.

Decontamination will be the main task for the Russian servicemen in Bergamo as the whole city needs to be cleansed from the infection, the military said.

Driving his Kamaz-truck along European roads was “an unusual feeling,” one of the drivers told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper. He reported a smooth journey, with the convoy only making a scheduled stop for refueling in Florence.

The roads were empty because of the quarantine, but “the few cars that we’ve met greeted and sounded their honks,” he added. Some of the Italian drivers filmed the Russian trucks.

Today in Rome, Italy: A Russian military convoy carries doctors, medicines and medical equipment en route to Bergamo.In spite of EU sanctions, Russia was one of the first countries to answer #Italy’s call for help to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/F8H92UYZ2a — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) March 25, 2020

There have been 7,503 deaths from the coronavirus in Italy so far, with the number of those infected exceeding 74,000.

