Russian military says Turkish military units in Syria accidentally injured

MOSCOW, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said Monday that the Turkish military in Syria’s Idlib province had been wounded by fire meant for terrorists.

“Turkish military units made movements inside the Idlib de-escalation zone on the night from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3 without warning the Russian side and came under fire from Syrian government forces aimed against terrorists in the area west of the village of Seracab,” it said in a statement.

The statement said that several Turkish soldiers had been wounded and arrangements had been made for their evacuation to Turkey.

The airspace above the Idlib de-escalation zone is constantly monitored by the Russian Aerospace Forces, the statement said, adding that the Turkish Air Force did not violate Syria’s border, and no attacks were recorded against Syrian troops.

The Russian and Turkish military in the area maintain constant communication, it said.

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised speech that Turkey had been retaliating against an attack by Syrian forces on its soldiers in Idlib.

He said Turkish artillery and warplanes operating in the area killed between 30 and 35 Syrian soldiers.

Four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in an intense artillery shooting by Syrian forces in Idlib, the last stronghold of rebels in Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said earlier in the day.