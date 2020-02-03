Russian military shoots down drone approaching Khmeimim Air Base from Med Sea

An unidentified drone has been intercepted near Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria. The UAV approached the compound from the Mediterranean Sea and was shot down by the base’s anti-air defenses.

The flying object came close to the military facility late on Monday, Russia’s Defence Ministry has said. The drone was shot down by a Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system before it reached the premises of the base and it did not inflict any materiel damage or casualties. The origin of the drone has not been established yet.

Earlier in the day, Syrian state media reported that at least two drones, launched by the anti-government militants, approached Khmeimim airbase and got destroyed by its defences.

Khmeimim airbase is one of the main compounds that houses Russian forces in Syria, which are assisting the Syrian Army in its fight against terrorists and anti-government insurgents. The airbase has been repeatedly targeted by the militants — last year, some 50 drones and around 30 unguided rockets were shot down by Khmeimim’s anti-aircraft defences.

A handful of the drones used in the attacks have been captured intact after Russian electronic warfare units managed to seize their control and safely land them. The captured home-made UAVs have been brought to Russia for study, and ultimately put on public display.

