Trending
Infosurhoy

Russian opposition figure Navalny starts hunger strike

0
By on News

MOSCOW

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny went on hunger-strike on Wednesday, protesting the conditions of his imprisonment.

Navalny demanded a full medical examination, saying he had back and leg pain that developed during his transportation to a prison colony.

His lawyers claim a prison doctor only gave him painkillers.

He has also complained of numerous reprimands and regular night checks in the colony where he was put on a preventive “prone to escape” list.

In 2014, Navalny was convicted of fraud and embezzlement, but his two-and-a-half-year sentence was suspended and replaced with six-year probation, required to report to police twice a month.

He was arrested in the Russian capital upon his return in January from Germany, where he had received treatment after alleged poisoning by Russian agents last year.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply