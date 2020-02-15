Russian pair wins 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup final race in Sigulda

RIGA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — The two-woman bobsleigh first place went to Nadezhda Sergeeva and Elena Mamedova of Russia at the 2019/2020 IBSF World Cup season final race in Sigulda, Latvia, which also counted as the European Championships on Friday.

They, therefore, became the first Russians to win the European Championship title in the event. The victory also marked the pair’s first-ever win in the IBSF World Cup.

Second place in the World Cup race and the European Championship silver medal went to Andreea Grecu/Ioana Gheorghe of Romania for another surprising result.

The pilot, who was the 2018 junior world champion and the overall winner of the 2020 European Cup, finished 0.02 seconds behind the winners to secure her first podium finish in the IBSF World Cup and the first-ever European Championship medal for Romania in the 2-woman bobsleigh.

In the second heat, Grecu/Gheorghe set a new start (5.29 seconds) and track record (50.96 seconds).

Third place in the World Cup (0.07 seconds back) and European Championship bronze in Sigulda went to Stephanie Schneider/Lisette Thone of Germany.

With a total of 1,611 points, Schneider, who finished second in the 2019 World Championships, managed to win her first-ever overall victory in the IBSF World Cup.

The Olympic and world champion and defending World Cup title holder Mariama Jamanka of Germany finished fourth in Sigulda with Erline Nolte and finished the 2019/2020 IBSF World Cup in second place overall in 1,573 points.

The race for the final World Cup points and European Championship medals was packed of suspense right from the word go. After heat one, a mere 0.07 seconds separated the sleds from first to fourth place.

Third place in the overall World Cup went to Canada’s Christine de Bruin (1,514 points) for the first time. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist and her brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski finished fifth in Sigulda.