Russian planes make forced landings over bomb threats

MOSCOW, March 3 (Xinhua) — Two Russian passenger planes had to make emergency landings on Tuesday due to anonymous bomb threats, local media reported.

One plane, en route from Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East to Moscow with 167 passengers and 14 crew members on board, had to land in Khabarovsk after receiving an anonymous message that there was a bomb on board.

No dangerous items were found in a check of the baggage and passengers, and the plane took off again for its destination, the reports said without specifying the name of the carrier or the type of the aircraft.

The other plane, an Airbus A320 of S7 airline, with 113 passengers and six crew members on board en route from Novosibirsk to Moscow, had to land in the city of Perm, after the company received an anonymous bomb threat.

The plane landed safely and taxied to a separate parking lot, where it was met by security officers and emergency services of the airport, the reports said.

The S7 website showed that the plane was expected to land in Moscow with a delay of 1.5 hours.