Over the phone, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan talk.

Putin and Pashinyan discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan led by the Russian military bloc.

MOSCOW is the Russian capital.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, according to the Kremlin.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and Pashinyan discussed the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

“An exchange of views on the progress of the CSTO peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan was held, taking into account Armenia’s chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.”

The effectiveness of the peacekeeping contingent’s coordinated actions in contributing to the normalization of the situation in the republic was noted.

“The current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as some issues related to the implementation of the agreements outlined in the statements of Russia’s, Azerbaijan’s, and Armenia’s leaders dated Nov.

January 9th, 2020

11 and 11 November

It was discussed on June 26, 2021,” the report stated.

In the month of January,

2, Protests erupted in Kazakhstan over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau, which later devolved into clashes with the police, with the most violent incidents occurring in Kazakhstan’s former capital Almaty.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from the CSTO allies, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan arrived in the country in a short time to assist Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.

Since 1991, when Armenian forces occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven surrounding regions, relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense.

In September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades.

In November 2020, a deal brokered by Russia put an end to 44 days of bloodshed.