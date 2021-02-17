Russian Progress cargo ship docks with ISS

MOSCOW, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Russia’s unpiloted Progress MS-16 cargo ship has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) Wednesday, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Progress cargo ship, which was launched Monday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, docked with the ISS at 9:26 a.m. Moscow time (0626 GMT), the statement added.

The spaceship is loaded with 600 kg of fuel, 420 liters of water, 40.5 kg of compressed gases and 1,400 kg of various equipment and materials.

One of the important tasks of the Progress MS-16 will be to discard the Pirs module from the Russian segment of the ISS and make room for the Russian Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, which is scheduled to be launched in the summer, according to TASS. Enditem