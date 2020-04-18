Russian spaceship returns three ISS astronauts safely home

Footage published by Roscosmos on April 17, 2020 shows the ISS crew posing for a group photo.

MOSCOW, April 17 (Xinhua) — The Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) returned safely to Earth on Friday.

The capsule landed in Kazakhstan carrying Russian astronaut Oleg Skripochka and his U.S. colleagues Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

Skripochka and Meir worked on the ISS for 205 days and Morgan spent 272 days there, according to a statement from Roscosmos.

During the crew’s mission, dozens of experiments were carried out in various fields of science, medicine, space biology and biotechnology, it said.

Russian astronauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and their U.S. colleague Christopher Cassidy continue to work in space. ■