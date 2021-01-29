Russian Tretiakov takes 3rd skeleton World Cup win the season

INNSBRUCK, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Olympic champion Alexander Tretiakov of Russia claimed his third win in men’s skeleton in the 2020/2021 season’s IBSF World Cup on Friday in Innsbruck, Austria.

The Russian athlete finished in one minute and 45.59 seconds to top the podium and 0.23 seconds ahead of the British skeleton player Thompson Craig. The home athlete Maier Samuel finished third with one minute and 45.86 seconds.

In the women’s skeleton competitions, Russia’s Elena Nikitina won her third title in women’s skeleton of the season in one minute and 47.73 seconds, beating the Austrian athlete Janine Flock and Kimberley Bos from the Netherlands by 0.39 seconds and 0.64 seconds respectively. Enditem