Russian warships are being escorted by Royal Navy ships through the English Channel amid fears of a third world war.

RUSSIAN warships have been escorted through the English Channel by Royal Navy ships amid growing World War Three fears.

The HMS Tyne and HMS Dragon were sent from the West to escort the three ships “as part of a unified response.”

“Three Russian warships were escorted through the North Sea and English Channel by Royal Navy ships HMS Tyne and HMS Dragon as part of a unified response with allies,” the Ministry of Defence said.

“They took over from the Dutch Navy and will pass the escort to the Marine Nationale.”

It comes as fears of a third world war rise in the wake of reports that Moscow has gathered 100,000 troops, tanks, and missile batteries in preparation for an invasion of Ukraine.

Yesterday, new evidence suggested that troops were massing within striking distance of Kiev.

After a surge in troop and equipment movements from Russia’s far east in recent days, forces have arrived in Belarus, less than 20 miles from Ukraine’s border.

New videos show paratroopers practicing invasion drills ahead of hastily planned joint “exercises” with Putin’s ally Belarus.

According to DFRLab’s analysis, trains carrying rocket launchers, armored vehicles, and communication trucks have been spotted near Belarus towns Gomel and Rechitsa.

Another study by Radio Liberty and the Conflict Intelligence Team found that military police, which are critical in an invasion, are among the forces moving close to Ukraine.

Russia claims the drills are in response to a military buildup along Ukraine’s border in Poland and Lithuania.

Boris Johnson has warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, it would be a “disaster for the world,” adding that “any kind of incursion, on any scale” would be disastrous, as NATO allies try to persuade Vladimir Putin to refrain from an “imminent” attack, according to the Pentagon.

Three amphibious assault ships crossed the English Channel earlier this week to bolster the Black Sea fleet.

The HMS Dragon escorted the Ropucha-class landing ships.

Russian military hardware was discovered 24 miles from Ukraine in Belarus, according to the independent Conflict Intelligence Team.