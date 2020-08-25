Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 4,852 to 956,749

MOSCOW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 4,852 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 956,749, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Sunday.

Meanwhile, 73 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 16,383.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 611 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 257,124, the response center said.

According to the statement, 770,639 people have recovered so far, including 3,162 over the past day.

As of Saturday, 218,761 people were still under medical observation, while over 34.4 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Sunday in a separate statement. Enditem