Russia’s COVID-19 cases up 5,189 to 887,536

Russia registered 5,189 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 887,536, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Sunday.

Meanwhile, 77 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 14,931.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 689 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 247,534, the response center said.

According to the statement, 693,422 people have recovered so far, including 3,215 over the past day.

As of Saturday, 241,925 people were still under medical observation, while over 30.6 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Sunday in a separate statement.