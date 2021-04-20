Russia’s daily COVID-19 infections drop to lowest since late September

MOSCOW, April 20 (Xinhua) — Russia logged 8,164 coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since Sept. 28, bringing the nationwide count to 4,718,854, the country’s monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

In the period, 9,631 patients have recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 4,343,229, while the COVID-19 death toll increased by 379 to 106,307.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 1,996 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,068,048. Enditem