Russia’s daily COVID-19 tally drops below 17,000

MOSCOW, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 16,643 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first time since Oct. 28 that the daily increase was below 17,000, the country’s COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

The national tally stands at 3,884,730, with 74,158 deaths and 3,340,545 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 1,701 new cases, down from 2,037 the previous day, taking the city’s total to 933,810.

More than 102.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

A vaccination program is underway in the country to inoculate the entire population. In Moscow, around half a million people had applied for the jab as of Sunday. Enditem