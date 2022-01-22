Russia’s disinformation campaign in Ukraine is already pouring lies and propaganda down.

Russia’s disinformation war against Ukraine is already raining down lies and propaganda.

Manipulation of historical facts is only one facet of the Kremlin’s propaganda campaign.

Authoritarian governments would rather rewrite history than study it.

So, last summer, Vladimir Putin gave us his essay “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians,” a propaganda piece in which he made clear his intentions to absorb Ukraine by distorting historical facts and spreading the lie that Ukrainians and Russians are “one people.”

“Putin is weaponising history,” Orysia Lutsevych, Head of the Ukraine Forum and Eurasia expert at Chatham House, said yesterday.

However, manipulating historical facts is only one facet of Russia’s information war on Ukraine, which is underway even before a single tank crosses the border.

Some Russian propaganda is based on broad generalizations.

The Kremlin claims its troop buildup on the Ukrainian border is in response to “active military’expansion on Ukrainian territory by Nato countries, posing a direct threat to Russian security.”

In reality, the West’s apathy toward the current crisis demonstrates that it has failed to learn the lessons of the August 2008 war in Georgia, during which Russia seized an additional 20% of Georgian territory.

The lack of international reaction encouraged Russia to continue its aggression against Ukraine and annex Crimea six years later.

Moldova is yet another victim of Russian aggression; the Kremlin keeps troops in the country against its people’s wishes.

“It certainly looks like genocide,” Putin said, based on little or no evidence, in reference to tensions and violence in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, where Russian undercover insurgents are assisting ethnic Russian anti-government separatist groups.

Some of the deceptions are more specific, but no less ridiculous.

On the 21st of December, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Ukrainian forces were preparing chemical weapons with Western assistance.

“We have identified the presence of over 120 members of US mercenary groups in the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to perpetrate provocations… Tanks filled with unidentified chemical components were delivered to the cities of Avdeevka and Krasny Liman to perpetrate provocations,” he said.

Observers in Ukraine have also reported constant hate speech on social media and broadcasts aimed at demonizing Ukrainians and making them appear to be legitimate targets.

It’s such a bad situation.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Ukraine crisis: Russia’s disinformation war is already raining down lies and propaganda