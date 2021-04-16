Russia’s Ekaterinburg advance to EuroLeague Women final

ISTANBUL

Russian basketball club UMMC Ekaterinburg advanced to the FIBA EuroLeague Women final after beating Turkey’s Fenerbahce Oznur Kablo 88-84 on Friday.

Playing at Volkswagen Arena Istanbul, UMMC Ekaterinburg’s guard Allie Quigley was the highest scorer of the game with 27 points.

Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and eight rebounds, while Brittney Griner came off the bench to add 16 points and eight rebounds.

Fenerbahce’s Ukrainian forward Alina Iagupova finished with 26 points and eight assists, while Satou Sabally helped her team with 20 points and six rebounds.

The Turkish club will play the third-place playoff.