Russia’s humanoid robot snubs Indian rival by declaring ‘I’m going to space alone’

Fedor the Russian space robot has tweeted that it is unimpressed with India’s new robot Vyommitra who will be accompanying astronauts in the nations first-ever manned mission

Russia’s first humanoid robot, dubbed “Fedor”, has snubbed Indian robot Vyommitra, saying that after seeing her he is “convinced it is better to go into space on my own”.

The life-sized Skybot F-850 robot has its own Twitter account to “communicate” with fans – though presumably it is managed by a human.

He was launched into orbit to assist astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) last year.

The Russian bot, that replicates movements of a remote operator and can perform some actions autonomously, was recently asked to “comment” on its Indian counterpart Vyommitra, a female spacefaring robot that was developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Vyommitra was unveiled on January 20 and will assist Indian astronauts in space as well as take part in two unmanned Gaganyaan flights scheduled for December.

The robot can speak Hindi and English and perform technical commands such as environment control and life support functions, as well as inform about changes in environmental air pressure.

However, despite Vyommitra’s remarkable features, Fedor appears unimpressed and a post replying to a video of Vyommitra Twitter account read: “I have taken a look at the work of the Indian engineers.

“Once again, I am convinced that it is better to go into space on my own.”

The Russian humanoid robot, originally named Avatar but renamed Fedor in 2017, was originally designed for rescue operations but later was promoted to space missions.

In the video clip, the humanoid assistant is seen holding a towel in what might be a reference to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

According to Douglas Adams’ science-fiction comedy classic, “a towel is about the most massively useful thing an interstellar hitchhiker can have.”

The footage also shows Fedor holding a drill that it then hands to an astronaut.

He was sent into space to learn new skills so that it and others like it can carry out dangerous operations instead of astronauts, such as space walks.