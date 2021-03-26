Russia’s inflation may decline after peak: minister

MOSCOW, March 25 (Xinhua) — Russia’s inflation is expected to see a gradual decline after reaching its peak of 5.8 percent in March, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Thursday.

The indicator stabilized at 5.8 percent year-on-year as early as a week ago, and now it has dropped to 5.7 percent, Reshetnikov said.

Russia’s central bank has predicted that annual inflation would peak in March and then go down to the target of 4 percent in the first half of 2022 and remain at that level. Enditem