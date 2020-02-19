Russia’s Novak still in talks with OPEC+ partners on…

MOSCOW, Feb 18 – The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was still in talks with Moscow’s OPEC and non-OPEC allies about the future of their global oil output pact.

OPEC has been trying to persuade Russia to join deeper oil production cuts. Moscow has said it will disclose its stance in the coming days. OPEC and non OPEC allies are due to meet in March to discuss further cooperation.

“He continues work with colleagues, continues to discuss the situation (on the oil market),” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Olesya Astakhova; editing by David Evans)