Russia’s RDIF chief seeks continued investment with…

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 – The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev offered support to investment fund Baring Vostok, describing the company as a “very reputable firm” in an interview with Reuters in Davos on Wednesday.

“We continue to co-invest with Baring Vostok, we’ve done a number of deals recently,” Dmitriev said.

"Actually going forward, we are quite likely to become one of the limited partners of Baring Vostok if they decide to raise new funds. And we'll be happy to bring our co-investors to co-invest with us in Baring Vostok."