Russia’s Rosneft says new U.S. sanctions on its unit…

MOSCOW, Feb 18 – Russian oil giant Rosneft said new sanctions imposed by the United States against its subsidiary Rosneft Trading are an “outrage,” TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of the group.

Neither Rosneft nor its units have ever engaged in illegal activities, TASS quoted the representative, speaking to Kommersant.FM radio station, as saying.

The United States on Tuesday tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting the Rosneft subsidiary which President Donald Trump’s administration said provides a financial lifeline to President Nicolas Maduro’s government. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)