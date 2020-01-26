Russia’s Tretiakov wins men’s skeleton World Cup in Konigssee

BERLIN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The defending champion Alexander Tretiakov claimed his third IBSF World Cup win of the season in men’s skeleton on Friday in Konigssee, Germany.

The Russian athlete finished two rounds of racing in 50.15 seconds and 50.12 seconds, with a total of one minute and 40.27 seconds to top the podium and 0.06 seconds ahead of 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of South Korea. The home favorite Felix Keisinger finished third with a combined time of one minute and 40.66 seconds.

The 23-year-old Chinese Yan Wengang finished eighth in 1:41.02, creating his career-best in World Cup competitions, while his compatriot Geng Wenqiang ranked tenth in one minute and 41.30 seconds and posted three consecutive top-ten World Cup finishes.

In women’s skeleton competitions, the World Champion Tina Hermann won the title in one minute and 42.79 seconds, beating her teammate Jacqueline Loelling and Russia’s Elena Nikitina by 0.18 seconds and 0.41 seconds respectively.