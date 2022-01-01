Ruth Olay was a jazz singer who died recently.

For impersonating a black person, the jazz singer sparked some debate.

Ruth Olay, who died at the age of 97, was best known for her jazz career, which peaked in the mid-1950s.

Her decision to pass herself off as a black person, however, drew some criticism.

She was offered the chance to sing in San Diego with a predominantly black band led by Benny Carter while working as a secretary at Paramount Studios in 1951.

She quit her job to do so, and she pretended to be black while on the road, going by the name Rachel Davis to avoid suspicion.

This was possible because Olay’s hair was “short, dark, and curly” and she got “very, very dark” during the summer.

“I always felt very much a part of the black community,” she said when questioned.

It simply never occurred to me that there would be an issue.

I’m aware that we wouldn’t be able to eat in certain establishments.

However, I delegated that responsibility to Benny and the guys.

“All I was doing was going along for the ride.”

San Francisco is where Olay was born.

Her father was a Hungarian immigrant.

He left her mother Nina (nee Weiss) when she was six years old and quit his job as a rabbi.

He worked at a number of places after that, including running a “liberal progressive lecture forum,” according to his daughter.

He was the head of research for Warner Bros. at one point.

They didn’t have a particularly close relationship.

Her mother was a New York-based classical professional singer.

She had put her career on hold when she had her children, but after her divorce, she resumed singing.

Ruth used to play the piano before singing.

A harsh teacher, on the other hand, turned her away from the instrument.

“I was a prodigy and I outgrew it,” she told journalist Bill Reid. “I had a teacher who slapped my hands when I did anything wrong, so I just quit.”

After dropping out of high school, Olay worked as a secretary for 20th Century Fox.

In a strange turn of events, she also appeared in a 1961 remake of Showboat as Julie, a black woman who passed for white.

“It was a glorious couple,” she said of the experience to Reid.

