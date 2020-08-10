Rwanda introduces birth, death registration system in health facilities

KIGALI, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Rwanda on Monday introduced a birth and death registration system in all health centers and hospitals across the country.

Previously, registration of new-born babies and the deceased could only be done by civil registrars in the sector where the birth and death occurred.

“The new system launched today will streamline the registration of newborns and deaths by simplifying the procedures for families to obtain birth and death certificates with correct information for their loved ones,” said Anastase Shyaka, Minister of Local Government at the launch at Masaka hospital, surburbs of Kigali.

He said parents and guardians will find it easy to register and get certificates from hospitals and health centers without lining up the whole day waiting to get them at sectors.

According to him, the launch was part of Rwanda’s celebration of the third African Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Day.

The day observed every year on Aug. 10 helps to improve public awareness of the importance of making everyone visible in Africa through universal birth registration and certification.

The demand for registration services remain weak in Africa because many people have no adequate awareness about the importance of civil registration for them and their families and the implications that this has for improving access to core government services, according to the African Union. Enditem