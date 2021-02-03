Rwanda needs joint effort to preserve wetlands, water: minister

KIGALI, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Rwandans should make joint efforts to preserve wetlands and water resources to set a “role model” on green growth, said Rwandan Minister of Environment Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya on Tuesday.

Speaking during a virtual ceremony to mark the 2021 World Wetlands Day, Mujawamariya called for conserving and wise use of wetlands, boosting water use efficiency and preventing pollution, while noting the importance of enhancing the country’s water security through nature-based solutions.

Wetlands in Rwanda still face pressure posed by such human activities as uncontrolled use of fertilizers and pesticides, soil erosion, peat extraction, illegal mining or building, and untreated industrial wastewater, she said.

The minister appealed for sticking to effective measures such as relocating infrastructure and activities in wetlands to allow such resources to perform their functions and provide ecosystem services to sustain human life. Enditem