Rwanda to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccines from April 2

KIGALI, March 30 (Xinhua) — Rwanda is set to conduct a second-dose inoculation for its citizens against COVID-19 on April 2, Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije said Tuesday.

“All citizens who received the first dose of the vaccine will get the second jab at the right time. Rwanda is ready to receive more than 500,000 procured vaccine doses for the second inoculation,” Ngamije told journalists during a press conference in Rwandan capital city Kigali.

To avoid big gatherings, the minister said those to be vaccinated will be invited through mobile phone messages.

The central African nation launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on March 5, starting with people from risk groups, including health personnel, frontline workers and those older than 65 years or with underlying health conditions.

It was later extended to other groups, including people 60 years and above, market vendors, and commercial motorcyclists.

Rwanda targets to vaccinate 30 percent of the population by the end of 2021 and 60 percent by the end of 2022, according to the ministry.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rwanda reached 21,490 as of Monday evening, with 19,860 recoveries and 305 deaths. Enditem