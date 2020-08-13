Rwandan police start using vehicles with loud speakers to promote COVID-19 prevention measures

KIGALI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — The Rwandan police said Wednesday that they have started using vehicles and motorcycles mounted with loud speakers to raise awareness among the public about preventive measures of COVID-19.

“We have started using motorcycles and vehicles mounted with loud speakers to transmit information about COVID-19 preventive measures to a large number of people across the country,” police spokesperson John Bosco Kabera told a news program on the national broadcaster Rwanda Television.

Vehicles and motorcycles are moving around markets, trade centers, residential areas and streets, spreading the message to further influence behavioral change and positive actions in line with government directives and other instructions meant to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The move is in line with the current situation when almost all businesses have resumed, but some of them are reluctant to follow safety instructions in provision of their services, he said, adding that COVID-19 is real and is transmitted by people, who breach the recommended healthy preventive measures and practices.

The spokesperson warned individuals and business owners, whose actions still pose a threat to people’s safety from the virus and can hinder the national efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The message is clear: wear a facemask properly covering your mouth and nose at all times after you leave your home; wash or sanitize your hands as many times as possible; and maintain social distancing,” Kabera said.

The Rwandan Ministry of Health on Wednesday evening reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries, bringing the total number of infections and recoveries to 2,189 and 1,524, respectively.

The ministry in the same daily update reported one new death, bringing the death toll to eight.