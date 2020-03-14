RWE says operations not affected by coronavirus

FRANKFURT, March 12 – German utility RWE on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis was not adversely affecting its operations for the time being.

“We are well prepared and do not see any problems,” chief executive Rolf Martin Schmitz said in a call with reporters.

Schmitz said that all delivery obligations were being met. Travel bans are not yet hampering necessary activities or creating operational risks, he added.

The performance of generation installations and supply chains in the core markets for RWE including Germany, Britain and the Netherlands were intact.

There was also no sign of a reduction in demand for electricity or gas, he said.